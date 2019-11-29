× Potluck With a Purpose to Feed the Homeless in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — For 21 years, the volunteer-based organization Gobble Gobble Give has delivered food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless across the country on Thanksgiving morning. For the first time, the organization was in Des Moines.

Volunteers packed into the Hilton in Downtown Des Moines to pack up handmade food to give out. Each volunteer brought their own dish.

“We brought stuffing, we made it last night, we brought stuffing because it’s my favorite dish and I just wanted to share it with everyone,” Gobble Gobble Give Volunteer Amber Rivera said.

Everyone brought the boxes of food and toiletries to those experiencing homelessness in Des Moines.

“I think it’s a great way to interact with them and see what they’re really going through and see what they really need,” Gobble Gobble Give Volunteer Meredith Schuldt said. “Gobble Gobble Give does do toiletries like toothpaste and tooth brushes, socks and stuff like that but after talking with the homeless people they really want flashlights, and batteries and toilet paper.”

And with winter on the way, those who are living outside are grateful for the warm meal.

“It’s absolutely devastating, and I want to do so much more than just this but this at least felt like doing something to move in the right direction,” Schuldt said.

“It only took like three hours of our day just to go and help and it wasn’t much and I think more people should do what they can to help people who are in unfortunate situations as such,” Rivera said.

If you would like to help out, there is another organization in Des Moines called Urban Bike Food Ministry that does this every Thursday.