Two Dead After Rollover Crash in Jasper County

Posted 2:43 pm, November 29, 2019, by

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A rollover crash killed two people and injured a third person in Jasper County Friday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Dallis Harrison of Newton lost control of the vehicle at the 9300 block of Highway F48 W. near Colfax around 7 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest upside down.

Harrison and 16-year-old Isaiah Eliander were ejected from the car and died at the scene. Fifteen-year-old Kylie Eliander was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. None of them were wearing their seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

