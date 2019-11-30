× 1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Rollover Crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A single-car crash on the East Mixmaster left one person dead and three others hurt early Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a rollover accident on the ramp from Interstate 235 to eastbound Interstate 80 around 1:30 a.m. There they found a pickup truck with six people.

Twenty-year-old Taylor Babcock was killed in the crash. Twenty-one-year-olds Kelcey Perry, Brandon Bryant and 20-year-old William Hoyle were all taken to hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Alcohol is being looked at as a possible contributing factor.