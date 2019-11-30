Weather Alerts

Des Moines Man Shot Dead After Assaulting Ex-Wife, Court Documents Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Court documents reveal more about the alleged events that led up to the October killing of 43-year-old James Moss at a home in Des Moines.

Court documents say police were called out to a home in the 2900 block of E. Walnut Street on Oct. 5 after Moss’ ex-wife called 911 saying he had headbutted her and was tearing the house apart. When police arrived, they found Moss dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Nicky Beery and Sarah Hupp (WHO-HD)

Moss’ ex-wife told police she had called her granddaughter and 38-year-old Sarah Hupp. Documents say Hupp was with 39-year-old Nicky Beery when she got the call. The two showed up at the home and Beery entered the house. At the same time, Moss’ ex-wife left the residence to chase after her dogs who ran outside following the fight. She told police she heard a pop and saw Beery running out of the residence. Documents also list several other witnesses who heard the shot and saw Beery run off.

After a month-long search, police found Beery in Las Vegas. He is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

