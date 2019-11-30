Home Alone With The Des Moines Symphony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- December starts tomorrow and people are already starting to get into the holiday spirit. The Des Moines Symphony is kicking off the holiday movies with a live performance of "Home Alone."

"There’s familiar melodies and then there’s cute little stuff that’s almost cartoonish sometimes because of all the tricks that the boy is playing with the burglars, and the last act is just hysterical. It’s so much fun," guest conductor John Beal said.

This is the second time the conductor has worked with the Des Moines Symphony; he was here earlier this year for "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

For this show, there are 80 local musicians in the orchestra and 70 high school students from Des Moines Public Schools in the choir. The orchestra keeps up with the action on the screen by paying attention to the conductor. The conductor watches a monitor that gives off flashes to help the conductor stay on beat. The hardest part is the orchestra only practices once before the actual show.

"While there is a little bit of stress as you go through the first rehearsal to figure out how things go, then your memory kicks in when you say we’re doing it again and then we know what we’re doing," Jonathon Sturm, Des Moines Symphony concertmaster said.

There is a show Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or online at dmsymphony.org. Tickets are between $20 and $80, depending where you sit.