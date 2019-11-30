Iowa’s Wacky Weather Continues Sunday

IOWA — What started off as a dreary, cool, and drizzly Saturday turned into a wild hour around 4 p.m. when a brief weak tornado touched down in Guthrie County.

Thankfully, since the sun has gone down, the threat for tornadoes has subsided and we are not expecting anymore throughout the overnight.

However, the wacky weather isn’t done yet. The back side of the low pressure system that spawned this brief tornado will make its way into central Iowa throughout Sunday. The center of the low is now oriented over the southwest part of Iowa and as it moves east will result in a shift in wind direction overnight. The southeast wind will turn into a northwest wind by early Sunday. This wind will strengthen to 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts near 35 to 40 mph in central Iowa. The strongest wind will be in southwest Iowa, which is where a Wind Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday. This is where the wind will gust up to 45 to 50 mph.

Along with the wind, a wintry mix will move in after midnight. Minimal impacts are expected along Iowa roads, but low visibility is possible thanks to the stronger wind. The mix will move east by the late morning and scattered light snow showers will take over for the rest of the afternoon. Snow totals will be highest in far northern Iowa but only about 2″ is possible North of Highway 20. Less than 1″ is expected across the rest of the state. Snow showers will be on and off throughout the late morning and early afternoon of Sunday.

Clouds will then begin to clear Sunday night, with a much milder and quieter weather pattern for the rest of the week.