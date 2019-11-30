Police: Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Nearly 200 Grams of Meth in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A traffic stop in Des Moines allegedly led to the discovery of nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Ronnell Beechum, 51, and Teresa Heithoff, 53, are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

On Friday at 8:50 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle for a broken taillight in the 4900 block of NE 14th Street in Des Moines. During the stop, Beechum was found to be driving with a suspended license. Police searched Beechum and noticed a plastic baggie hanging from his waistband. Court documents say Beechum attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended shortly after.

A search of the vehicle yielded nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies and mobile phones. Court documents say Beechum and Heithoff admitted to picking up the drugs in Marshalltown and bringing them back to Des Moines to sell.

Beechum and Heithoff are both being held in Polk County Jail.