Weather Alerts

Prosecutors Request 8-Year-Old Testify in Des Moines Triple Murder Case

Posted 5:45 pm, November 30, 2019, by

Marvin Escobar-Orellana makes jail court appearance on three counts of first degree murder, July 18, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Prosecutors in the case of a triple murder in Des Moines are asking a judge to let the suspect’s 8-year-old son testify against his father.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana, 31, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores in Des Moines on July 6.

Now, prosecutors want to hear from Escobar-Orellana’s 8-year-old son, who police say witnessed the killings.

The state hopes to have a deposition over a closed-circuit feed. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Escobar-Orellana’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.