Prosecutors Request 8-Year-Old Testify in Des Moines Triple Murder Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — Prosecutors in the case of a triple murder in Des Moines are asking a judge to let the suspect’s 8-year-old son testify against his father.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana, 31, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores in Des Moines on July 6.

Now, prosecutors want to hear from Escobar-Orellana’s 8-year-old son, who police say witnessed the killings.

The state hopes to have a deposition over a closed-circuit feed. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Escobar-Orellana’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 27.