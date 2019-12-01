Central Iowa Brewery Hops Into Holiday Season With 24 Days of Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local brewery has hopped into the holiday spirit by adding a twist to the traditional Advent calendar.

Peace Tree Brewing Company kicked off 24 Days of Beer at all three of its locations in Knoxville, Grinnell and Des Moines. The month-long event features the release of 12 different holiday-themed beers.

The first is an Apple Pie wheat beer called “You’ll Shoot Your Pie Out.” It is a tribute to the classic holiday movie "A Christmas Story."

Some of the events will feature a charity can drive, gingerbread house decorating, live music, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity and limited edition beers.

Taylor Evans is the Des Moines branch's taproom manager and has been a part of the company since it began. Evans says it has been great to use beer as way to bring different communities together for the holidays.

"This time of year, especially in Iowa, it’s December 1st and it snowed today getting people in that warm, jolly spirit. It’s fun to get people out. Breweries are essentially the public houses of the 21st century. They're social places where people can come together in the community from all different backgrounds and have a pint and share in on the fun," Evans said.

All three Peace Tree locations will offer a punch card that rewards customers for the amount of days they’ve been to the brewery or taproom. Prizes include free beer and gift cards. Check out the Peace Tree Brewing Company's Facebook page for a full list of daily events throughout December.