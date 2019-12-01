× Des Moines Woman Killed in Crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is dead following a crash near Cedar Rapids.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report said 26-year-old Baylee Hess was killed after failing to stop at the intersection of 21st Avenue and westbound Highway 30 in Benton County around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said her vehicle crossed under the trailer of a semi-truck driving on the highway and came to rest in a ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.