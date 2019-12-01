FACEOFF: McQueery Speaks Out, Haack Throws a TD, Hawkeye Basketball Surprise, Cyclone Bball Fan

Posted 11:58 pm, December 1, 2019, by
Data pix.

Murph and Sears go back and forth over more topics from the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.