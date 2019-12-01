× Family of Clive Firefighter Recovering After Losing Home in Fire

CLIVE, Iowa — Donations are pouring in for the family of a Clive firefighter who lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning.

Clive Fire Department Lt. Gerrit Foreman was at work when the fire broke out. Luckily, his wife and kids were able to get out unharmed. However, they lost their home and all of their possessions.

A GoFundMe for the Foremans has already surpassed its $3,000 goal, collecting over $18,000 for the family.

Donations can be made to the family’s GoFundMe here.