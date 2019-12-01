Jordan House in West Des Moines Features Festive Holiday Decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The holidays are often a time of gathering and reflection. The Jordan House Museum in West Des Moines is embracing this time of year and has decorated for the holidays.

"The holidays are really important to the West Des Moines Historical Society because it is a time of reminiscing and remembering things in the past for good or bad. Our memories are very important to us and it’s reflected in decorations in the house and Bennett School Museum," West Des Moines Historical Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker said.

The Jordan House Museum is a historic Victorian home built in 1850, and this year it is decorated for the holidays. Each room was decorated by a different volunteer or organization. For example, the library was decorated by the Jane Austen Society of Iowa. There are different quotes that deal with the holidays pulled from Jane Austen books. The Jordan House is on the National Register of Historic places and was a stop for freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad.

"As the only Underground Railroad stop in central Iowa that is open to the public, every single week our visitors get to come and learn about lessons of equality, the importance for standing up for what is right in the world even if it is, in James Jordan’s case, against the law," Brubaker said.

The Jordan House will be decorated all through December and open houses are every Friday and Sunday twice a day at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.