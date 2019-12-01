Newton Restaurant Hit by Vehicle for Second Time Since 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- For the second time since 2018, a Newton restaurant is picking up the pieces after a crash damaged the building.

A driver slammed into Moo's BBQ over the weekend. The same restaurant was damaged in a hit and run crash by a semi in 2018. This time, the damage is forcing owner Jeremy Biondi to stop making barbecue until things are fixed.

“I’m going to get a sign made for the side of our building that says 'don't hit our building,'” said Biondi.

Biondi said witnesses saw the car fly through the rail at the gas station next door and slam into the side of his restaurant. For the restaurant, the timing couldn't be worse.

“I'm more worried about my employees losing pay right before Christmas. That’s the hardest part for us,” said Biondi.

They are thankful that no one was hurt. In the meantime, Biondi hopes it is a quick turnaround.

Biondi has a strong message to the community. "Don't drink and drive," he said.

Channel 13 could not confirm with the Newton Police Department whether or not it was a drunk-driving incident.