Biden Continues 'No Malarkey' Campaign Tour Around Iowa

IOWA — Joe Biden is hoping to reclaim the lead in polls of likely Iowa Caucus-goers by going on an eight-day tour of the state.

The “No Malarkey” tour started in Council Bluffs on Saturday.

According to recent polls in our state, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has taken the lead for the Democratic nomination. That puts former vice president Biden in a fight for second place in a close race with senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden is confident the bus tour will boost his support in rural areas and help him win the state.

Sunday, Biden stopped at the Moose Lodge in Carroll to speak to supporters. During the stop, he stressed the importance of Iowans to his campaign.

“Iowans make up their minds late and they change to the front runner ends up getting behind and the front runner comes back. And, you know, so if we’re going to the last two months here and we get down the stretch and time to, as they say in Iowa, the time to peak is right about now,” said Biden.

Biden’s stops Monday will be in Emmetsburg, Toledo, Webster City, and Algona.