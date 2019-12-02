Des Moines Mayor, City Council Races to be Decided in Runoff Election Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tuesday is Election Day again for Des Moines voters to settle races left undetermined last month.

Incumbent Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is facing off against former State Senator Jack Hatch for the mayor’s seat. Neither topped 50 percent in last month's regular election. Cownie has served four terms as mayor, which is the longest in Des Moines history. Hatch represented parts of Des Moines in the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate for decades before leaving office in 2015.

Two Des Moines City Council seats will also be decided in runoff votes. Carl Voss and Jacquie Easley are on the ballot for the At Large seat on the council. It had been held for more than two decades by Chris Coleman. On the east side of Des Moines in Ward 2, Councilwoman Linda Westergaard is seeking re-election against former Councilman Skip Moore.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.