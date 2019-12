× Man Injured in Shooting at Sherman Hill Neighborhood in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was shot in Des Moines’ Sherman Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed the man was shot near an apartment building at 689 18th Street.

Officers performed CPR on the man and rushed him to a hospital. Police have not released his current condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Channel 13 will provide more information when it is available.