Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Des Moines’ Sherman Hill Neighborhood

Posted 3:10 pm, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, December 2, 2019
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a man's death after he was found shot in the Sherman Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers found the man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound at 689 18th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Officers performed CPR on the man and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigation this as a suspicious death.

