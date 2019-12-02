× Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Suspends Presidential Campaign

HELENA, Montana — Montana Governor Steve Bullock is suspending his campaign for president.

The Democrat made the announcement early Monday morning. In Bullock’s statement, he cited the crowded field of candidates for the primary as one of the reasons he’s dropping out of the race.

“Today, I am suspending my campaign to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for President. While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates,” Bullock said.

He also thanked supporters, “For the supporters who contributed their time, energy, and resources, and the incredible team who inspired me every day through their belief and enthusiasm, I’m thankful. To the voters who shared their personal stories, their ideas, their encouragement, and their dreams — you make me hopeful for what our country can still achieve.”

Gov. Bullock has been a constant presence on the campaign trail in Iowa leading up to the Iowa Caucuses. He had even received the endorsement of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.