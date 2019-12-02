People Vote Early in Des Moines Runoff Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – An estimated 25,000 Des Moines residents are expected to vote in runoff elections Tuesday.

According to Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald, as of 5:00 p.m. Monday, 2,251 people have cast an absentee ballot. A total of 2,843 people have requested an absentee ballot.

“Nine hundred of those people didn’t vote in November. So, we are seeing people get out there and say ‘you know what, I’ve got my second chance here.’ Just because you didn’t vote in November doesn’t mean you can’t vote now,” Fitzgerald said.

A runoff election occurs when candidates don’t receive 50 percent plus one of the vote.

Des Moines resident William Price said, “I think it is very important for as many people to get out and vote . That is the way you dictate your opinion.”

People are voting for the At Large and Ward 2 city council seats and City of Des Moines mayor.

Des Moines resident Bill Stalker said, “I would like to see something get done about the terrible conditions of the roads in Des Moines. I would challenge either one of the two guys that are running for mayor to ride along with me on the buses and see how bad the roads really are.”

According to Fitzgerald, Des Moines is expected to pay for the election, which will cost around $85,000.

“A lot of that goes toward the people at the polling site, the poll workers. They are not volunteers. They get paid hourly,” Fitzgerald said.

Polling locations for the runoff election have not changed for residents. People are still able to register the day-of with the proper identification.

Fitzgerald said there was a runoff election in 2009 for an At Large seat and 2013 for Ward 1.

The polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.