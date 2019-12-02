× Public Hearing on Proposed Stadium Partnership Between Des Moines Schools and Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday, the Des Moines Public School District is holding a public hearing for the proposed community stadium near Drake University.

The facility will host Des Moines public schools’ high school and middle school football and soccer games as well as Drake’s soccer program.

It will be built just to the east of the Knapp Center and the Shivers practice facility.

The projected price tag for the stadium is $19.5 million. Of that, the Des Moines School District would pay $15 million from the State of Iowa Secure an Advance Vision for Education Fund.

Drake University would pick up the tab for the remaining $4.5 million.

The hearing is at 6:00 p.m. in the Central Campus Board Room on Grand Avenue.