4th Annual Giving Tuesday Event at Central Iowa Shelter and Services

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tuesday marked Give A Ham and Giving Tuesday at Central Iowa Shelter & Services.

Volunteers were at CISS as early as 4:30 a.m. to prepare and serve a warm breakfast to the homeless.

Those working with CISS are the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA), the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council, and Fareway. These organizations donated all of the food prepared this morning. The menu included eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, fruit, orange juice and coffee to serve approximately 300 people staying at CISS.

CISS provides 150 beds in its emergency shelter. Earlier this fall when temperatures were lower than normal, the shelter had close to 200 people several nights in a row. And CEO, Melissa O’Neil, said CISS’s numbers will continue to rise with cold weather conditions.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at Central Iowa Shelter & Services visit centraliowashelter.org