Des Moines Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who died after being found with a gunshot wound in Des Moines’ Sherman Hill neighborhood.

Officers found 29-year-old Des Moines resident Karlos Goldman Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 689 18th Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Goldman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his wounds. Police are investigating Goldman’s death as suspicious.

Des Moines police have not released any suspect information at this time. Department detectives continue to investigate the shooting.