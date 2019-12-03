× Iowa Public Television Making Name Change for New Year

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Public Television has announced it will change its name to Iowa PBS next year.

In a news release, IPTV says the name change is to better position it for the future and better represents the nonprofit in the digital age.

Executive Director and General Manager Molly Phillips said, “As Iowans increasingly look to new ways to view information and entertainment, our new name will help ensure they will easily find their favorite locally produced programs as well as PBS programs where and when they want to watch.”

The change will be adopted to all Iowa Public Television channels and comes with a new website address. Viewers will still be able to watch all the shows they had access to before the change.

The change goes into effect on January 1st, 2020.