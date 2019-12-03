× Sen. Kamala Harris Ends Democratic Presidential Campaign

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has suspended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a tweet posted to her account, Harris thanked her supporters and said she’ll continue fighting for justice for, “All the people.”

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.

Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She’ll remain California’s junior senator; her term ends in 2022.