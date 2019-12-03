× Matt Campbell Agrees To Contract Extension at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell is extending his stay in Ames.

On Tuesday the school announced that Campbell has agreed to another extension of his contract. The new deal will run through the 2025 season. Details of the new deal, including any possible pay raise, have not been released. His current contract pays him $1.9 million annually.

The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 7-5 record. They’ll find out this weekend which bowl game they will play in. This is just the second time in Cyclone history that the team has qualified for a bowl in three consecutive seasons.

Campbell is 26-24 in his four seasons in Ames. That includes an 18-18 record in the Big 12 and a 1-1 record in bowl games.