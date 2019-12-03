× Police: Former Des Moines Leader Murdered His Two Children and Ex-Wife in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A former executive director of the Hoyt Sherman Foundation in Des Moines shot and killed his two children and ex-wife over the weekend in Minneapolis, according to police.

A neighbor told KARE-TV in Minneapolis that David Schaldetsky shot Nelson, 8, and Will, 11, in the family’s front yard Sunday morning. Police say he also killed his ex-wife, Kjersten, inside the home. The couple divorced in June, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

David Schaldetsky previously served as the executive director of the Hoyt Sherman Foundation in Des Moines in the late 1990s.