× Stuart Man Faces Federal Gun, Drug Charges After Shootout With Police

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Stuart man who allegedly tried to kill law enforcement officers during a shootout in October is now facing federal charges.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury filed gun and drug charges against Randall Comly. He is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth with intent to distribute and discharging a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at Comly’s apartment on Oct. 17 when he allegedly barricaded himself in a closet and came out firing at officers. Two officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire. A search of the apartment found a revolver and meth in the bedroom Comly hid in.

“Comly is a felon and alleged drug dealer who shot at law enforcement officers who were doing their jobs and protecting our community,” said U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum. “We will hold him fully accountable for his crimes.”

State charges against Comly will be dismissed to clear the way for the federal charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Comly’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.