Suspect in Des Moines Murder Booked Into Polk County Jail

Posted 9:05 am, December 3, 2019, by

Calvonta Stallings (WHO-HD)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A suspect in the murder of a Des Moines man has been transferred back to Polk County after being arrested in eastern Iowa in early November.

Twenty-year-old Calvonta Stallings is one of five suspects charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim. Stallings is also charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say Ibrahim was shot on October 10th during a drug deal gone bad in the 1600 block of 9th Street. He was found in the entryway of an apartment building and died from his injuries.

Eighteen-year-olds Gregory Hampton and Adam Ismail, 16-year-old Jackson Calaway, and 17-year-old Rodney Brown are also charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Stallings was arrested in Davenport on November 3rd. He was transported back to the metro and booked into the Polk County Jail Monday night.

