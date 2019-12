Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a busy night of basketball, Iowa dominated Syracuse on the road. Drake won at home, thanks in part to an exciting last second three from Noah Thomas.

(Video via ESPN2 and MC22)

In high school boys action, West Des Moines Valley pulled away from Des Moines Roosevelt. In a girls top 10 showdown, Southeast Polk was too much for Ankeny Centennial.

(Video via John Sears.)