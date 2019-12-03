× Voss, Westergaard Win Des Moines City Council Seats

DES MOINES, Iowa — Councilwoman Linda Westergaard and Carl Voss have both won seats on the Des Moines City Council, according to unofficial results.

Westergaard, the incumbent for Ward 2, claimed 58.18 percent of the vote against challenger Skip Moore to win another term.

Carl Voss beat out Jacquie Easley with 55.38 percent of the vote for the At Large city council seat. The At Large seat had been held by former Councilman Chris Coleman for more than two decades.

Here are the unofficial results: