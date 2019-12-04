Arkansas Toddler Dies Trying to Save Family Dog from Burning Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Arkansas (WJW) - An Arkansas toddler was killed in a house fire after going into the home to retrieve the family dog, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to Vester Cripps, Gentry Fire Chief, the fire broke out in the family's home Saturday evening. He told the NWA Democrat-Gazette that the family was outside the house when the fire started, but that the boy ran back in to get the dog.

According to a GoFundMe post, 23-month-old Loki Sharp died in the fire.

"The family lost everything along with their oldest child," the post said. "We are trying to raise money for funeral expenses for the family, and anything donated would be very much appreciated."

As of Wednesday morning, more than $3500 was raised.

Another fundraiser on Facebook had brought in nearly $10,000.

On Sunday, the boy's father, Kurtis Sharp, shared a picture of his son on Facebook and wrote, "I just wanna stop here and say never take your children for granted. Cherish every waking moment with them!!! We love u bubba and we know you are in a better place!!!!"

In an emotional post the following day, Sharp wrote of his son, "Fly high baby boy u are extremely missed and loved. We know ur home and it kills us to see u have to go so soon. But mommy and daddy and all ur siblings and family love u dearly."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office told KFSM that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The boy's father shared details of the viewing and funeral on Facebook.

He urged mourners to wear Loki's favorite colors of "red white and black so mix it up please."

He asked that people avoid wearing all black.

"We don't want it to be anymore depressing than it's already gonna be," he wrote. "Thanks for all the love and support we definitely appreciate it."