× DCI: One Killed in Lu Verne Bank Robbery, Public No Longer in Danger

LU VERNE, Iowa – One person was killed in a shooting during a bank robbery Wednesday morning in the north Iowa town of Lu Verne and police say there’s no longer a threat to the public from the incident.

Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms to Channel 13 that one person is dead following a shooting during a bank robbery sometime after 9:00 a.m. The victim’s name is not being released at this time to allow officials to notify family members.

The suspect in the bank robbery did get away and a search involving several law enforcement agencies began immediately.

Mortvedt confirmed around 11:05 a.m. that there is no longer a danger to the public, but did not release any other details about the suspect.

The Kossuth and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Offices assisted the DCI in the search as well as the Iowa State Patrol.

This is a developing situation and we’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.