Flooding Buyouts Could Leave Pacific Junction with Very Few Residents

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa -- The city of Pacific Junction is on the brink of extinction following the damaging floods in western Iowa earlier this year.

About 140 of the town's 200 homeowners are considering, or have already decided, to take a buyout from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once a property is sold to FEMA, nothing can be built on it.

Cindy Babb is one of the couple dozen homeowners working to return to the town.

"We'll see what it looks like when it's all said and done…but it's going to be a long process there,” said Babb.

Pacific Junction is filing for its FEMA buyouts separate from other parts of Mills County. Combined there's a total of about 230 homeowners in the county considering the buyout option.