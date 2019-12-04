Johnston Church Holds Alternative Gift Market to Help Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa –You can help the community by shopping in an alternative way for those who seem to have everything. A Johnston church wants you to honor those who have enough by giving to those who have too little.

St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Johnston will hold its sixth annual alternative gift market this Saturday. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the church’s gym. People will find 15 local non profits and five international ones.

Pastor Bill O’Connell said, “We think people are looking for a deeper experience of Christmas, and an opportunity to give to others during the season, to connect with what the true meaning of the season is, which is giving.”

Organizations include Count the Kicks, the ARL, and Veterans for Agriculture. Representatives from the organizations will be there. Organizer Ian Mays said, “We’re giving them a way to learn more about the needs that are local, meet people from the local groups as well.”

You can find more information and even make a donation online.