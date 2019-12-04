× Palmer’s Deli Ingersoll Location Re-Opening Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines deli will reopen at the end of the week after a fire forced it to close in November.

A fire damaged Palmer’s Deli on Ingersoll Avenue two weeks ago. By the time fire crews arrived, the building’s sprinkler system had already put out the flames.

The building did have significant smoke damage from the fire.

Owner Joe Palmer says the aftermath has been difficult, “It’s been a tough couple weeks. My team, my staff rallied…unbelievable job. I can’t think them enough for how hard they worked as well as the crew we hired to put us back together. I think we are all excited to be selling sandwiches and salads again soon.”

Palmer plans to open the restaurant on Friday.