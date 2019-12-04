Shooting Victim in Lu Verne Bank Robbery Identified, One Person in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LU VERNE, Iowa – The Kossuth County Sherriff's office has identified the woman who was shot and killed during a bank robbery at Lu Verne Security State Bank on Wednesday as 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar.

Officials said Weishaar was an employee of Security State Bank.

Lu Verne resident Sheri Savage said the person who normally works at the bank on Wednesday was not there.

"The person who is normally at the bank today, she took a day off or something and someone from Algona took her place. I don't know what happened," Savage said.

Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch said they were called to the bank around 8:40 a.m.

"Everything played out in front of the bank from what we can tell. We had EMS personnel here as well as fire and other officers just trying to make sure that the scene was safe and do what they could for any victims," Kollasch said.

The suspect in the bank robbery did get away from the scene. A search involving several law enforcement agencies began immediately.

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said officials were able to identify a suspect and vehicle from surveillance video and eyewitnesses and stopped a vehicle matching that description on Interstate 35 at mile marker 158.

The Kossuth, Humboldt, Hancock, and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices assisted the DCI in the search as well as the Iowa State Patrol, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Algona Police Department.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mitch Mortvedt confirmed around 11:05 a.m. that the public was no longer in danger.

"I think the main thing we want to let the public know at this time is we do not believe that there is a threat currently," Kollasch said.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the suspect in the bank robbery and shooting is in custody but did not release any further details.

Savage said she was shocked to hear this had happened in a town she has spent most of her life in.

"Well we are all just shocked. We don't know what to think. Things like this aren't supposed to happen in a dull little town you know, but it's just hard to believe," Savage said.

Kollasch said they are doing everything they can to get justice for Weishaar and her family.

"My heart goes out to them we will do everything that we can to help them in any way that we can. And that way is to resolve this crime and that's what we are trying to do," Kollasch said.

The investigation is ongoing.