Windsor Heights to Take Down University Camera in 2020

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- The City of Windsor Heights says its controversial speeding camera will disappear next spring.

The Windsor Heights City Council voted on Monday to remove the automated traffic enforcement camera on University Avenue on April 21, 2020 when the contract with a camera vendor ends. The camera will continue to be used to catch speeders and issue citations until then.

The camera has brought in millions in revenue to the city. But it also has been blamed for chasing traffic from the city. Windsor Heights recently raised the speed limit on University Avenue after years of complaints as well.

The city began its traffic camera program in 2012. At one time they also used a mobile speed camera unit parked on I-235.