Coralville Man Charged with Murder in Lu Verne Bank Robbery Shooting

LU VERNE, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released the name of the suspect in a fatal shooting during a bank robbery in the small north Iowa town of Lu Verne.

Thirty-five-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the incident.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about a possible shooting at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. When emergency crews arrived, they found 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, an employee of the bank, had been shot. She died at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle from surveillance video and eyewitnesses. A vehicle matching that description was stopped later that morning on Interstate 35 at mile marker 158, where Williams was taken into custody.

Williams is being held in the Kossuth County Jail awaiting his initial appearance before a judge.