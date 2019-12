Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Grand View has its biggest game in six years on Saturday, when the Vikings visit NAIA's top-ranked team and defending national champion, Morningside.

Grand View has close game experience, with its two playoff losses coming by a combined seven points. Morningside presents a tough challenge for the Viking defense, as the Mustangs average 56 points and 580 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.