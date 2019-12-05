× Grinnell Man Who Fled to Georgia Now Charged with Sexually Abusing Children

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A former central Iowa officer who fled the state after allegedly threatening the lives of several family members has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and child endangerment.

Thirty-four-year-old Jonathan Bailey, of Grinnell, made his initial appearance on the charges on Monday. Criminal complaints allege Bailey sexually abused two boys for years.

He is also charged with stalking and harassment against his wife.

Bailey was stopped by a state trooper in Georgia last month on a warrant for the stalking and harassment and was arrested without incident.

Bailey previously worked as a corrections officer for the Polk County Jail.

A preliminary hearing on all charges is set for next Thursday in Poweshiek County.