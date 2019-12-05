Hearing Next Week for Suspect in Des Moines Triple Murder

Posted 6:57 am, December 5, 2019, by

Marvin Escobar-Orellana makes jail court appearance on three counts of first degree murder, July 18, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man accused of killing a Des Moines mother and her two children will be back in court for a hearing next week.

Court records show the hearing has been scheduled for December 10th for Marvin Escobar-Orellana. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 16th shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children were living in the same home as Escobar-Orellana in the 1000 block of Day Street at the time of the shooting. Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on the main level, while Flores-Rodriguez and her kids lived in the basement.

Police say the shooting happened following an argument. A recently filed motion requesting Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son be allowed to testify via closed-circuit TV reveals the child was a witness to the shootings.

The order setting next week’s hearing does not detail the reason for it, just that it was requested by both parties.

Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had twice been deported from the U.S., in 2010 and 2011. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

He is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

The trial in the murder case is scheduled for January 27, 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.