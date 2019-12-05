× Hearing Next Week for Suspect in Des Moines Triple Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man accused of killing a Des Moines mother and her two children will be back in court for a hearing next week.

Court records show the hearing has been scheduled for December 10th for Marvin Escobar-Orellana. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 16th shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children were living in the same home as Escobar-Orellana in the 1000 block of Day Street at the time of the shooting. Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on the main level, while Flores-Rodriguez and her kids lived in the basement.

Police say the shooting happened following an argument. A recently filed motion requesting Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son be allowed to testify via closed-circuit TV reveals the child was a witness to the shootings.

The order setting next week’s hearing does not detail the reason for it, just that it was requested by both parties.

Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had twice been deported from the U.S., in 2010 and 2011. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

He is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

The trial in the murder case is scheduled for January 27, 2020.