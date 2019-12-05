× Johnston Man Charged for Allegedly Stealing $15K from Non-Profit

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The former president of the Johnston Public Library Foundation is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing $15,000 from the non-profit.

According to the criminal complaint, 60-year-old Gregory Judas, made unauthorized withdrawals from the non-profit foundation’s bank account between October 18th and November 1st. Security video from the bank showed Judas making the withdrawals.

During interviews with Judas, Johnston police say he admitted to removing the funds for personal use. The complaint says Judas told police he used the money for “personal expenses, including groceries and living expenses.”

Judas is charged with first-degree theft and is free on bond. His arraignment in the case is scheduled for January 9, 2020.