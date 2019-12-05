× No Injuries Reported in Early Morning House Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A south side Des Moines home was damaged by fire early Thursday morning but everyone made it out safely.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Fire Department says the call came in around 12:25 a.m. about a fire at 1406 Carrie Avenue.

The flames were contained to the front of the home but the fire did cause substantial damage. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

A man and a cat were home when the fire started and both were able to exit the home safely.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.