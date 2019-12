× Pedestrian Hit, Injured by Des Moines Police Car

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say an officer was turning at a red light when the officer hit and injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 5:30 on Thursday evening at I-235 off ramp to 42nd Street. The police officer was reportedly turning right onto 42nd at a red light when a pedestrian in the road was hit.

The woman suffered minor injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.