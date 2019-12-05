× Person of Interest Sought in Deadly Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in the shooting death of a man in the Sherman Hill neighborhood Monday.

A news release from the Des Moines Police Department says detectives are seeking 39-year-old Wayne E. Jemerigbe on a material witness warrant.

He is being sought in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Karlos Goldman Jr. Goldman was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 689 18th Street Monday afternoon. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

If you have information about Jemerigbe’s location, you’re asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa t 515-223-1400.