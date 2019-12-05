× Police: Child Found Safe After Thief Stole Truck with Sleeping 7-Year-Old Inside

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was found safe Wednesday night in Des Moines after a suspect stole the vehicle he was sleeping in.

It happened in the 3700 block of East 14th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Des Moines police say the suspect stole a black pickup truck that a seven-year-old boy was sleeping inside. Around 9:00 p.m., police released information that the truck and the child were found. The child was safe and reunited with family.

Police have not made an arrest in the case but the investigation is ongoing.