Police: Suspect in Custody After Man Stabbed in Neck

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are interviewing a suspect after a man was stabbed in the neck Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side.

Medics were called to 119 E. Fulton Drive around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a fall, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they discovered it wasn’t a fall, and there was an adult male suffering from one stab wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment and police say he was alert and talking before being taken into surgery.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim in the case.