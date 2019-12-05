× Vehicular Homicide Charge Filed for November Drag Racing Death on I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second driver involved in a fatal accident on I-235 in November is now charged with Vehicular Homicide by Drag Racing.

Devin Russell Smith, 23, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday evening. According to online court records, Smith and Dimitrious Galvan, 22, had spent the evening together drinking at Shaggy’s, a downtown Des Moines bar, before the fatal crash .

At around 2:00 am on November 8th Galvan lost control of his Honda Civic on I-235 eastbound near the Easton Boulevard exit. Galvan’s vehicle rolled and flipped before crashing into a sound barrier. Galvan was ejected from the car and thrown over the barrier and into a neighbor’s yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Galvan and Smith were traveling more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed. Court records show officers at the scene say Smith had bloodshot and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. Open containers were also found at the scene. Police say the investigation remains open as they await toxicology results.

At the time of the crash police did not name the second driver involved. They would only say the other driver was “accompanying” Galvan.