Witness Wanted in Des Moines Homicide Investigation Now in Police Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man wanted on a material witness warrant in a homicide investigation is now in police custody.

Police issued the warrant for Wayne Jemerigbe, 39, of Des Moines earlier on Thursday. He was located later in the evening and taken into custody.

Jemerigbe was wanted for questioning in the death of 29-year-old Karlos Goldman, Jr. Goldman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck parked in the 600 block of 18th Street in the Sherman Hill neighborhood on Monday. He died from his injuries at the hospital.