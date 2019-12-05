Witness Wanted in Des Moines Homicide Investigation Now in Police Custody

Posted 8:13 pm, December 5, 2019, by

Wayne E. Jemerigbe (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A man wanted on a material witness warrant in a homicide investigation is now in police custody.

Police issued the warrant for Wayne Jemerigbe, 39, of Des Moines earlier on Thursday.  He was located later in the evening and taken into custody.

Jemerigbe was wanted for questioning in the death of 29-year-old Karlos Goldman, Jr.  Goldman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck parked in the 600 block of 18th Street in the Sherman Hill neighborhood on Monday.  He died from his injuries at the hospital.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.